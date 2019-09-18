Coimbatore-Kochi industrial corridor gets central nod

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chennai-Bengaluru industrial corridor will be extended to Coimbatore and then onward to Kochi. The National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust informed the Kerala government on Wednesday that the Union government has taken a decision in this regard.

The Centre's decision comes in the wake of continuous pressure from the state government to extend the said corridor up to Kochi. The Kochi - Coimbatore corridor is being developed as part of the national industrial corridor, said the Chief Minister's Office.

One of the two Integrated Manufacturing Clusters (IMC) to be developed as part of the corridor will be in Palakkad. The second one will be at Salem in Tamil Nadu. The IMCs are integral to the Special Economic Zones set up by the Union government to attract investments.