DGP issues fresh guidelines to improve professionalism in force

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police officers should behave politely and not use obscene language while communicating with people, said State Police Chief Loknath Behera in a statement while announcing the new guidelines to ensure professionalism in the force. “Police get a lot of criticism for their poor communicating skills while dealing with the public.

Hence all Station House Officers and civil police officers should be careful of using proper language. They should be aware of various circumstances in their respective jurisdiction. The officers should be pleasant while talking to complainants so that they won’t keep a distance from police,” said Behera in a statement.