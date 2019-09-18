Jayabharathi, son bid tearful farewell to beloved hero

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a tearful adieu as Jayabharathi flew down from Chennai to meet her former husband Sathar one final time. Jayabharathi, who married Sathar in 1979 and parted ways in 1987, came to Sathar’s Kadungalloor house in Aluva along with the couple’s son, Krish J Sathar, on Tuesday afternoon.

She broke down at the sight of Sathar’s body and wept profusely, moving the entire mourning crowd at the house into tears. Krish J Sathar, who is based in London, tried to console his mother but without much success. While Krish kissed his father’s forehead, before the body was taken for funeral, Jayabharathi touched Sathar’s chest with her hand and cried uncontrollably.

“Jayabharathi and son have been regularly visiting Sathar and taking care of him during his last days,” said Iqbal, a relative of the actor. Earlier, actors Mammootty, Siddique and Janardhanan paid their last respects to the departed soul. “Every death is a loss. Sathar has been a very good actor and a good human being.

It’s a big loss to the film industry,” said Mammootty.