Lifetime award for Dr Thayil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr George Thayil has been honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award for contributions in the field of cardiology and for publishing awareness books for heart patients. The award was presented by Education Minister C Raveendranath during the Onam celebrations jointly organised by the Tourism Department and Mangalam Publications in Thiruvananthapuram.

Dr Thayil is the founder head of the department of cardiology at Lourdes Hospital, Kochi. He has authored six heart disease awareness books. He has received 10 medical excellence awards and is the former state president of Indian College of Cardiology and Indian Academy o f Echocardiography