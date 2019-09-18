Maradu municipality decides to go slow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the all-party meeting opting for legal proceedings in the demolition of high-rise apartment complexes, the Maradu Municipality has decided to go slow on the tender process to select the firm for controlled implosion of the four flat complexes. As per schedule, Municipality officials were supposed to select the firm from 13 companies which evinced interest in the work on Tuesday. Maradu municipal chairperson T H Nadeera has clarified that no decision has been taken in the issue. “We haven’t taken any decision on selecting the company for demolishing the structures.

The municipality is awaiting the state government’s order to move on to further actions. So far, we haven’t received any direction,” she said. She also added that a final decision would be taken within a few days. “As our secretary will reach on Wednesday following the all-party meeting, we will be able to take a final decision and reveal the selected firm,” said Nadeera. Earlier, 13 companies from Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru had submitted their bids for the work at an estimated cost of `30 crore.

None applies for rehabilitation plan

Meanwhile, none of the residents from the four apartment complexes (fifth project Holiday Heritage is yet to start) which are going to be demolished has responded to the notice given by Maradu Municipal secretary to apply for the government’s rehabilitation plan. The deadline for submitting the request for the rehabilitation plan expired at 3 pm on Tuesday. “None of us applied for rehabilitation. We collectively wrote a letter stating that none of the families required rehabilitation and the mistakes were committed by the builders and municipal officials,” said C M Varghese, president, Golden Kayaloram Re s i d e n t s ’ Association.