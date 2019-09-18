Indian Navy plays down theft of aircraft carrier component

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the alleged theft of an electronic component from the country’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier caused security concerns, the Navy downplayed the incident, claiming there was nothing strategically important in the warship which is being constructed by the Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

“Only the hull of the vessel has been constructed and there is nothing strategically important in it. The Cochin Shipyard is in charge of the security of the vessel and the Navy has nothing to do with it. The construction of the ship has not entered the advanced stage and there is nothing to worry about the alleged theft,” defence spokesperson Commander Sridhar Warrier told Express.