Home States Kerala

AK Antony’s visit gives huge boost to UDF prospects in Pala

Antony who addressed a mammoth gathering at Pala attacked both the CPM and BJP and accused them of hypocrisy and also raked up the Sabarimala issue.

Published: 19th September 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader AK Antony. | (File | EPS)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress working committee member and former Chief Minister AK Antony’s campaign at Pala has increased the electoral prospects of the UDF candidate in the constituency manifold. Antony who addressed a mammoth gathering at Pala attacked both the CPM and BJP and accused them of hypocrisy and also raked up the Sabarimala issue.

The senior Congress leader also evoked the memories of the late K M Mani and the period they had shared together as cabinet colleagues. Antony being a shrewd politician touched upon the emotional connect Mani had with the people of Pala and the development he had initiated in the constituency and the lack of development under the Left front government in the state and the failure of the NDA government at the Centre.

The former union minister is the trump card of the UDF and they have marketed him properly with AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, KCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala doing the groundwork among the party cadre, sympathisers and supporters.  “CPM was trying to bank upon the previous encounters of Mani C Kappan and the narrow margin with which he had lost to K M Mani in the 2016 election. The CPM in Pala is without its true colours and even the party flag and other paraphernalia are missing from the campaign of the Left candidate but Antony converted this into a political battle by raking up issues against both LDF and NDA,” Kerala Congress leader and former MLA, Stephen George told Express.

UDF leadership has also emerged successful in bringing together both PJ Joseph and Jose K Mani together at Antony’s public programme. The UDF candidate Jose Tom Pulikkunnel had visited P J Jospeh recently at his residence and requested him to attend the campaign.

Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty, along with KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, had also played a pivotal role to pacify Joseph and bring him back to the fold. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AK Antony Pala bypoll UDF Congress
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp