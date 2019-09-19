Home States Kerala

High Court compares Palarivattom flyover to film 'Panchavadippalam'

In the Malayalam movie, directed by K G George, the bridge collapses on inauguration day

Published: 19th September 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Palarivattom flyover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to file a report explaining the progress of the investigation into the Palarivattom flyover graft case, including the role of each accused. 

The court orally observed that the plight of Palarivattom flyover reminds one of the famous Malayalam film Panchavadippalam in which the bridge collapses on the day of inauguration.

Justice P Ubaid issued the order on the bail pleas of Sumeet Goyal, managing director, RDS Project Ltd; M T Thankachan, former AGM, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation, Kerala (RBDCK); Benny Paul, joint general manager, KITCO; and T O Sooraj, former secretary, Public Works Department, who are the first, second, third and fourth accused, respectively, in the case. The VACB alleged that all accused persons made undue pecuniary advantage and thereby compromised on the quality of the construction. When the petitions came up for hearing, the court observed that it appears that no supervision was done by the officials concerned. “Who is responsible for it and who supervised the work?” the court asked. 

A Rajesh, special public prosecutor, VACB, submitted that there was sufficient material to prove the involvement of the accused. More arrests are likely to happen in the case and the investigation is under way, he said. 

Opposing the bail plea of first accused Sumeet Goyal, public prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy submitted that there was widespread corruption in the construction of the flyover and the work was completed putting the lives of the public in danger. The accused compromised on the quality of construction.

Sumeet Goyal informed the court that he was not directly involved in the execution of the construction work and, as such, he did not have any personal involvement in the technical aspect. (Goyal has been in custody since August 30.) The FIR was registered without proper evaluation by any expert engineer and technicians and without conducting the load test. The Vigilance inquiry and registration of FIR were only due to political pressure. According to him, there was no major defect in the bridge and defects noted could be rectified, which he was ready and willing to do.

Accused seek bail
Sumeet Goyal, managing director, RDS Project Ltd; M T Thankachan, former AGM, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation, Kerala (RBDCK); Benny Paul, joint general manager, KITCO; and T O Sooraj, former secretary, Public Works Department, who are the first, second, third and fourth accused, respectively, in the flyover graft case filed bail petitions in the court 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palarivattom flyover Kerala High Court Malayalam movie Panchavadippalam
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp