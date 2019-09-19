Home States Kerala

KSU to seek legal intervention in university college students election issue

The Union has alleged conspiracy by SFI and the returning officer to ensure that no KSU candidate can contest the election.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Students Union (KSU) has decided to approach the court after their nominations to contest in the University College elections were rejected by the returning officer. 

However, one nomination filed by AISF was accepted for the much talked about the election. 

The Union has alleged conspiracy by SFI and the returning officer to ensure that no KSU candidate can contest the election. "We are not saying that we will win, but we want democracy there. We want to contest elections. SFI and teachers are scared of democracy and are going for autocracy," said KSU secretary Bahul Krishna.

"They rejected many of our nominations because we did not add 'The' before the post we were filing nominations for. In the copy of notification which was given to us by the returning officer, there is no 'The'. We had asked the officer for clarification and he did not raise any objection. We are also appealing against the rejections," said Amal Chandran, KSU unit president at University College.

