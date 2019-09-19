Ramesh Chennithala flays CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the Chief Minister trying to weaken the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) which is a constitutional body is anti democratic.

He said that even after he had written a letter to the Chief Minister to initiate a comprehensive statutory audit in KIIFB, there was no proper response.

He said even after repeated requests, the Chief Minister is insisting that the CAG can conduct suo moto audit using their powers under DPC law 1971 Section 14(1) and for that there was no need for a permission from the state government.