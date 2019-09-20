Home States Kerala

CPM faces ideological conflict in opposing CAG audit of KIIFB

The 2012 Delhi government had permitted a CAG audit in BSES and Delhi Power Company where the government had only minority stakes.

Published: 20th September 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst the controversies raging over the state government denying permission for statutory CAG audit in Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the CPM is facing an ideological conflict. Interestingly, the CPM mouthpiece, ‘People’s Democracy’, in its editorial dated January 12, 2014, hailed the party move in Parliament for an amendment of the Lokpal Bill and to include private companies and public-private-partnership (PPP) companies under the ambit of Lokpal.

The editorial supported the order of Justice Nandrajog and Justice V K Rao of Delhi High Court for a CAG audit in private telecom companies as these firms have a revenue-sharing agreement with the government. The editorial argued that audit in private telecom companies enabled the government and people to see for themselves that the telecom firms were not under reporting revenues.

The 2012 Delhi government had permitted a CAG audit in BSES and Delhi Power Company where the government had only minority stakes. In fact, the editorial lauded it. However, the Left Government in Kerala with a CPM politburo member as Chief Minister is denying permission for CAG to conduct statutory audit in KIIFB and Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAL) even though the party mouthpiece is for a CAG audit even in private sectors dealing with government funds and government bodies.

“The proclaimed policy of the CPM is against crony capitalism and the party had in Parliament wanted to bring any public-private partnership company under the ambit of Lokpal and supported CAG audit declared by Delhi government in Delhi Power Company and BSES where the government had minority stakes,” Joseph C Mathew, social activist and former IT advisor to V S Achuthanandan when he was Chief Minister, told Express.

“The state government is led by CPM PB member Pinarayi Vijayan and this government is objecting to the statutory CAG audit in companies like KIIFB where there is 100 per cent government funding and in KIAL where it is 84 per cent. The CPM has to answer this politically,” he added.State Planning Board member K N Harilal said that CAG audit was very much in place in KIIFB and that it was mandatory. 

“CAG audit in KIIFB is very much in place and under Section 14 of the Comptroller and Audit General Act, CAG can audit any firm which receives government loan or grant. However, another internal audit of chartered accountants is also in place which is necessary to garner funds from capital markets,” Harilal said.

Courting controversy

Party mouthpiece  in its editorial in 2014, hailed the party move in Parliament for an amendment of Lokpal Bill and to include private companies and public-private-partnership (PPP) companies under the ambit of Lokpal.

The government is objecting to the statutory CAG audit in companies like KIIFB where there is 100% government funding and in KIAL where it is 84 per cent. The CPM has to answer this politically, says Joseph C Mathew

‘CAG audit is very much in place and under Section 14 of the CAG Act, it can audit any firm which receives government loan or grant. Another internal audit of CAs is in place which is necessary to garner funds from capital markets’

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPM KIIFB
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp