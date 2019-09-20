Home States Kerala

Theft on Vikrant: SIT suspects role of external elements

Investigators interrogating 1,300 workers at Cochin Shipyard, checking their backgrounds

Published: 20th September 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Under-construction indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard

By  M Arun
Express News Service

KOCHI: The police Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the theft of vital digital devices from India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, Vikrant, has begun extensive questioning of over 1,300 employees involved in the construction inside the ship for the last couple of days. Though a breakthrough has proved elusive so far, the investigators suspect an “external involvement” in the incident in view of the presence of thousands of migrant workers and a private security firm that provides security cover to the aircraft carrier docked at Cochin Shipyard.

However, the officers are yet to receive vital clues in this regard, sources said. They pointed out that a majority of the workers have been brought to Cochin Shipyard from across the country by the sub-contractors and a detailed verification of their antecedents is a herculean task.

The SIT under investigation officer ACP T Biji George on Thursday conducted a detailed inquiry, interrogating workers and collecting evidence, at the shipyard.  The officers are of the view that the theft would have occurred in the first week of September, ahead of Onam holidays. Hence, the employees who were on duty and those went on leave on these days have been put under the scanner.

Thousands of workers, including permanent employees, casual labourers and trainees, are taking part in the works on the aircraft carrier. The SIT has started recording the detailed statements of them.“Questioning is to be done extensively which is underway. The police are yet to get a breakthrough in the case but we are hopeful to get it soon,” said an officer with the investigation team. The shipyard authorities lodged a complaint regarding the theft at the Ernakulam South police station on September 13. Following this, City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare constituted the SIT, which is being overseen by him and DCP G Poonguzhali.  

Union minister reviews situation
Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) and Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting at the shipyard on Thursday. Earlier, the shipyard constituted a team to conduct an internal inquiry which is still on. When contacted, an official of the private security firm, entrusted with providing security cover to the aircraft carrier, said their employees are under the supervision of security officers of Cochin Shipyard and all of them are ex-servicemen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
INS VIkrant SIT Cochin Shipyard
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp