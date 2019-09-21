130 booked over clash at Kothamangalam church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after St Thomas Church, Kothamangalam, witnessed chaotic scenes when the Orthodox faction tried to prevent the Jacobites from shifting the relics of St Yeldho Mar Baselios from the church, the Kothamangalam police on Friday registered cases against 130 persons from both the factions.

According to the police, cases have been registered under IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from performing his duty).

“Cases have been registered based on the complaints of both the factions. Section 307 has been charged against 30 persons based on the complaint filed by Fr Thomas Paul Ramban, vicar of the Orthodox faction.

Based on the complaint of the Jacobite faction, section 326 has been registered against four persons, including a Ramban of the Orthodox faction, and cases have been registered for attacking police officials, including the SI,” said Kothamangalam SI T Dileesh. He said they would be checking the CCTV footage to identify the attackers.

“Investigation has begun and no arrest has been recorded so far. We are currently looking through the videos we have received of the clash to identify the individuals who started the riot. Rioting cases have also been charged,” said Dileesh.

“A letter has been sent to the church authorities in order to obtain CCTV footage from the church,” said a police official. At least seven persons, including the Kothamangalam SI and a priest, were seriously injured in the clash on Thursday.