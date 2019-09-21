Home States Kerala

130 booked over clash at Kothamangalam church

The chaos began after Orthodox faction tried to prevent Jacobites from shifting the relics of St Yeldho Mar Baselios from the church

Published: 21st September 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after St Thomas Church, Kothamangalam, witnessed chaotic scenes when the Orthodox faction tried to prevent the Jacobites from shifting the relics of St Yeldho Mar Baselios from the church, the Kothamangalam police on Friday registered cases against 130 persons from both the factions. 
According to the police, cases have been registered under IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from performing his duty). 

“Cases have been registered based on the complaints of both the factions. Section 307 has been charged against 30 persons based on the complaint filed by Fr Thomas Paul Ramban, vicar of the Orthodox faction. 

Based on the complaint of the Jacobite faction, section 326 has been registered against four persons, including a Ramban of the Orthodox faction, and cases have been registered for attacking police officials, including the SI,” said Kothamangalam SI T Dileesh. He said they would be checking the CCTV footage to identify the attackers. 

“Investigation has begun and no arrest has been recorded so far. We are currently looking through the videos we have received of the clash to identify the individuals who started the riot. Rioting cases have also been charged,” said Dileesh.

“A letter has been sent to the church authorities in order to obtain CCTV footage from the church,” said a police official. At least seven persons, including the Kothamangalam SI and a priest, were seriously injured in the clash on Thursday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp