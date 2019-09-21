Home States Kerala

Maradu flats: Chief Secy apologetic in SC, says razing needs expertise

Chief Secretary Tom Jose also tendered an apology and requested the court to exempt him from appearing in person on Monday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Friday filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court stating that all steps have been taken to comply with the direction to demolish five apartment complexes in Maradu municipality. Chief Secretary Tom Jose also tendered an apology and requested the court to exempt him from appearing in person on Monday. “I’ve no intention to violate the court order. I tender my unqualified apology for any aspect of my conduct,” said Tom Jose.

The SC had directed on September 6 to demolish the flats by Friday, failing of which the apex court wanted the chief secretary to be present in person on Monday.

The affidavit stated that the demolition process and disposal of debris required appropriate technology and machinery. If the entire structure is demolished at one go without proper study and planning, it will result in larger ecological disaster, seriously affecting the environment and inhabitants of nearby places.

The officer said the demolition of buildings of such big magnitude and nature was one of the first instances, and the department concerned lacks experience and expertise in handling the situation in such a short notice. Yet, steps had already been taken by the government, he said.

