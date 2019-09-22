Abhilash Tomy’s intrepid spirit still intact, a year on since mid-sea mishap

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Indian Naval officer Abhilash Tomy celebrated the first anniversary of the Golden Globe Race accident in style here on Saturday. He participated in the Chaliyar River Paddle, a 68-km kayak venture through the Chaliyar river from Nilambur to Cheruvanoor. Before getting into the watercraft, he took to Facebook to thank his mother and wife for the support they gave him to come back to normal life after the accident.

“It was on this day (Saturday) last year that I met with the storm in the South Indian Ocean. I can’t fathom the cocktail of emotions my family must have experienced. My wife, who was pregnant at the time, and my mother stood like rocks betraying no emotion,” he wrote.

He also shared a picture of his wife with the post, citing his wife is still afraid of sending him on adventure trips.

“Urmi is already stressed, but not showing it. She’s got my back!” he wrote above the picture of his wife Urmimala Abhilash. Abhilash paddled 25 kilometers with other participants of the kayak race from Edavanna to Murijamad. The race will end at Kozhikode on Sunday.