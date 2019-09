By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first satellite seminar of Swasraya Bharat was held at the Centre for Marine Living Resources & Ecology (CMLRE), Puthuvype, on Saturday.

The seminar with the theme ‘Sustainable Development Goal-14 (Life under water)’ was organised as part of Kerala Science Fest 2019, jointly by Swadeshi Science Movement and Ministry of Earth Sciences -CMLRE. Climate Change Research Institute president and CEO Dr Malti Goel spoke on the theme and SDG 13 (climate change).