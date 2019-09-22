Home States Kerala

Maharashtra natives nabbed with 134 fake mobile phones from train

The Railway police seized 134 fake branded mobile phones from the Patna-Ernakulam Express here on Saturday.

Published: 22nd September 2019

The Railway police with the two Maharashtra natives who were taken into custody on Saturday. The seized moblie phones are also seen | Express

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Railway police seized 134 fake branded mobile phones from the Patna-Ernakulam Express here on Saturday. The catch was made by a team led by Palakkad North Circle Inspector Shiju Abraham and RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector K Saju, when the train reached Palakkad junction at 1.30 pm.

The mobile phones were found from the general compartment, concealed in a sack. The sack was covered with used clothes. Two persons, Ramesh Motiram Beldam, 52, and Rahul Sitaram Beldam, 26, from Maharashtra, were taken into custody in connection with the incident. They did not have any supporting documents to show for the transportation of mobile phones in bulk.

There were a total of 134 fake mobile phones going under the brand names of Oppo and Samsung J8. 
“While the originals are sold for `15,000 a piece in the retail market, the fake ones are sold at big discounts, which gullible customers fall for,” said the police.

RPF Head Constable Saji Augustine and Constable Savin were part of the team. The mobile phones have been handed over to Palakkad North police, who stated they were checking the IMEI number and other details.

