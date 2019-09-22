Motor Vehicles Act: CM to seek clarity on law from Centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the implementation of the Motor Vehicles Act (Amendment) turning out to be a hot potato, the state government, on Saturday, decided to approach the Centre once again demanding an ordinance to give clarity on fines for traffic violations.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will write a letter to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to issue an ordinance that shall empower states to decide the fine.



At present, the government is in a fix as it has limitations in relaxing a Central law. MoRTH did not respond respond to Transport Minister A K Saseendran’s letter seeking relaxation.



The Transport Minister said an announcement on implementing the law with the limited interpretations the state can make will be made next week.

He said the focus will be on reducing accidents and accident-related deaths. “The state objected to the provisions of the law because it was anti-labour. Our objections should not be seen as anti-road safety,” said Saseendran.

He said vehicle inspection will continue as per the new law till the state gets clarity on the issue.

The minister said the new law was an infringement on the federal structure of the country as it was framed without consulting the states.

He said the fines were unscientific and devoid of logic. The state had initially supported heavy fines, when it became effective on September 1, but took a U-turn sensing public backlash.