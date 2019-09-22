Seven involved in church clash identified

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kothamangalam police on Saturday identified seven people, who were involved in the clash between Orthodox and Jacobite factions that broke out in front of St Thomas Church, Kothamangalam. The accused are absconding and a search is on for them, said Kothamagalam SI T Dileesh.

St Thomas Church witnessed chaotic scenes when the Orthodox faction accused Jacobites of trying to shift relics from the church. The Kothamangalam police on Friday registered cases against over 130 persons involved in the clash belonging to both factions. Sections, including an attempt to murder, have been charged against those who created trouble at the church.

Members of the Orthodox faction arrived at the church on Thursday when Jacobites were taking away the relics of St Yeldo Mar Baselios (Kothamangalam Bava), whose mortal remains are interred in the church. This led to a clash in which many people were injured.

“The details of the identified persons will be disclosed only later and as of now we are conducting the investigation. The identified persons belong to the Jacobite faction. Notices have been issued to church authorities to submit the CCTV footage to identify more people involved in the clash,” said a police official.