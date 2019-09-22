Home States Kerala

Seven involved in church clash identified

Notices have been issued to church authorities to submit the CCTV footage to identify more people involved in the clash,” said a police official.

Published: 22nd September 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kothamangalam police on Saturday identified seven people, who were involved in the clash between Orthodox and Jacobite factions that broke out in front of St Thomas Church, Kothamangalam. The accused are absconding and a search is on for them, said Kothamagalam SI T Dileesh. 

St Thomas Church witnessed chaotic scenes when the Orthodox faction accused Jacobites of trying to shift relics from the church. The Kothamangalam police on Friday registered cases against over 130 persons involved in the clash belonging to both factions. Sections, including an attempt to murder, have been charged against those who created trouble at the church. 

Members of the Orthodox faction arrived at the church on Thursday when Jacobites were taking away the relics of St Yeldo Mar Baselios (Kothamangalam Bava), whose mortal remains are interred in the church. This led to a clash in which many people were injured. 

“The details of the identified persons will be disclosed only later and as of now we are conducting the investigation. The identified persons belong to the Jacobite faction. Notices have been issued to church authorities to submit the CCTV footage to identify more people involved in the clash,” said a police official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp