4 killed as car collides with KSRTC bus near Tiruvalla

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: Four persons died after the car in which they were travelling collided with a KSRTC bus at Kallumal Junction near Kumbanad on Sunday night. The deceased are Eraviperoor natives Anoop, 25, Ben, 30, and Joby, 38. The fourth person is yet to be identified. Another passenger in the car who was injured has been admitted to Muthoot Medical Centre in Kozhenchery.

The car was completely damaged in the impact of the collision and it caught fire. Mohanan Naranganam, a Seva Bharathi volunteer, was injured on the accident spot while trying to use a fire extinguisher. The passengers and driver of the bus were unhurt.