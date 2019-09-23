Home States Kerala

BJP may field Kummanam Rajasekharan, K Surendran for Kerala by-elections

While Rajasekharan may be fielded for Vattiyoorkavu seat, K Surendran and Sobha Surendran are being seriously considered for Manjeshwar and Konni respectively.

Published: 23rd September 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Former Mizoram Governor and BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan

Former Mizoram Governor and BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan (File Photo | EPS)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP is likely to field senior leader Kummanam Rajasekharan in Vattiyoorkavu in the assembly by-election to be held on October 21.

K Surendran and Sobha Surendran are being seriously considered for Manjeshwar and Konni. Sobha is the frontrunner for Konni. PK Krishnadas and Ravisha Tantri Kuntar are the two other names being discussed for Manjeshwar. In Ernakulam, it could be AN Radhakrishnan, CG Rajagopal or B Gopalakrishnan. The BJP core committee meeting in Kochi on Sunday decided to forward the list to New Delhi for final clearance after getting the state NDA leadership’s approval.

After quitting as Mizoram governor, Kummanam challenged Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha elections. He lost but cut the Congress candidate’s lead to 2,836 in the Vattiyoorkavu assembly constituency. In the 2016 assembly election, Kummanam had lost to K Muraleedharan (Cong) by 7,622 votes

While Kummanam was hesitant to contest once again, the leadership of the BJP and RSS were keen on capitalising on the popularity of the veteran leader who has been a sangh pracharak for the past several years and a driving force of the Hindutva movement in the state. Moreover, Kummanam has always been a darling of the sangh cadre, who identify him as one among them.

It was the RSS leadership which had asked him to contest from Thiruvananthapuram in the general elections. The BJP leadership is trying to capitalise on the Ezhava factor in Konni, which had backed Congress leader Adoor Prakash in the last five assembly elections.

While Sobha is the frontrunner for the seat, Surendran is also being considered as he had given Congress candidate Anto Antony a tough chase in the constituency during the Lok Sabha elections. The presence of Ezhava community will be an added advantage for Sobha or Surendran. Manjeshwar was where Surendran had lost to IUML’s PB Abdul Razak by 89 votes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vattiyoorkavu assembly election 2019 Kerala byelections Kummanam Rajasekharan K Surendran Sobha Surendran Manjeshwar assembly election Konni assembly election
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp