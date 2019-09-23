Home States Kerala

Golden jubilee fete of Kolenchery mission hospital inaugurated

As part of the celebrations, a series of programmes are being organised by the hospital authorities for a year.

Published: 23rd September 2019 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Catholicos of Malankara Orthodox Church Baselious Marthoma Paulose II sharing a light moment with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the golden jubilee fete at MOSC Mission Hospital on Sunday. Health Minister K K Shailaja is also seen | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “The government is taking all initiatives to strengthen the health sector in the state,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said while inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) Medical Mission Hospital in Kolenchery on Sunday.

“Compared to the other states in India, Kerala is way ahead in tackling the health sector,” said the Chief Minister.

Catholicos of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Baselious Marthoma Paulose II, who presided the meeting, applauded the mission activities taken by the hospital.

As part of it, Health Minister K K Shailaja launched the 100 free heart surgery programme by handing over the consent letter to the first patient on the occasion. The 1,000 free cataract surgery programme was also launched during the function.

Free heart, cataract surgeries

The hospital will provide 100 free heart surgeries and 1,000 free cataract surgeries to the needy patients and health screening for 10,000 students during the one-year period. The hospital will also organise cancer care projects, outreach to tribal colonies and mega medical exhibitions.

“We have already identified a tribal colony at Ponganchod near Idamalayar and our doctors will be conducting camps at the colony every month,” said Dr Sojan Ipe, medical superintendent of MOSC Hospital.

The IKoNIC Card, an initiative for a select group of newborns in MOSC hospital during the golden jubilee year, was also launched.

The hospital will host various programmes, including medical conferences, awareness programmes and continuing medical education programmes, every month as part of the celebrations.

Joy P Jacob, secretary and CEO of MOSC Medical Mission Hospital; Mathews Mar Severios,; Thomas Mar Athanasius; Dr Sojan Ipe, medical superintendent of the hospital; and MLA V P Sajeendran were present at the function.

