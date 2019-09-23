Home States Kerala

Kerala MLA VD Satheesan files privilege notice against KSEB chairman

The notice said that the reply to the Opposition leader should not be taken up at the official level and, hence, the rebuttal by a government body amounted to breach of privilege.

VD Satheesan

VD Satheesan (EPS| PK Jeevan Jose)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MLA VD Satheesan has filed a breach of privilege notice against KSEB chairman NS Pillai for speaking on behalf of Power Minister MM Mani replying to the allegations raised by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on the corruption and irregularities in the awarding of tenders for two major transmission lines of the power utility. 

In his notice to Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, Satheesan said it is the Chief Minister or the minister concerned who needs to reply to any allegation or references that Leader of the Opposition made against the government or a department. Satheesan filed the notice invoking Rule 154 of the rules of procedures of the assembly.  

The notice said that the reply to the Opposition leader should not be taken up at the official level and, hence, the rebuttal by a government body amounted to breach of privilege. He also said in the notice that a similar procedure was adopted when a government secretary issued a rebuttal when the Opposition leader brought up corruption charges in the sanction of distilleries and breweries.

The Speaker had accepted the privilege notice on the basis of which the Excise Secretary was asked to give an explanation. “The KSEB chairman has made irresponsible statements and it is an insult to the Opposition leader.,” said Satheesan.

