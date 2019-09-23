Home States Kerala

Major contenders race against the clock in final push to clinch victory in Pala bypolls

With voting in the Pala bypoll taking place on Monday, candidates belonging to rival fronts raced against the clock to engage in last-minute canvassing for votes on Sunday.

Published: 23rd September 2019 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

LDF candidate Mani C Kappan at a function at Pala

LDF candidate Mani C Kappan at a function at Pala

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With voting in the Pala bypolls taking place on Monday, candidates belonging to rival fronts raced against the clock to engage in last-minute canvassing for votes on Sunday. Though the atmosphere which remained electric on polling day eve appears likely to remain so till voting gets over, the final 24 hours remained relatively sedate, with the mainstream parties and contenders going on a blitz across the constituency.

LDF candidate Mani C Kappan began the day by visiting a few funeral ceremonies early in the morning. He also visited Pala diocese’s newly constructed Mar Sleeva Medicity hospital at Cherppungal, besides attending various programmes.

And the LDF candidate concentrated on Meenachil, Elikkulam, Karoor and Pala areas. Mani C Kappan wound up his programme late in the evening and he met voters in person also.  Jose Tom Pulikkunnel, the UDF candidate, on Sunday kicked off his campaign after offering prayers at the Bharananganam church. The focus of his campaign on the final day was  Meenachil and Mutholi panchayats where he tried to meet in person as many voters as possible.

N Hari’s (NDA) itinerary on Sunday mainly centred on various temples beginning with the Vellapadu temple in the town. He also attended a few functions, met various community leaders and visited at least one booth in each of the local bodies in the constituency.

All the three major contenders—UDF, LDF and the BJP-NDA—remained upbeat on their victory chances in the byelection. Observers believe the outcome here will have a bearing on their poll preparations for the forthcoming bypolls scheduled for October.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 Pala bypolls Pala byelections Pala assembly seat KM Mani Mani C Kappan Jose Tom Pulikkunnel N Hari
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp