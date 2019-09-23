Major contenders race against the clock in final push to clinch victory in Pala bypolls

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With voting in the Pala bypolls taking place on Monday, candidates belonging to rival fronts raced against the clock to engage in last-minute canvassing for votes on Sunday. Though the atmosphere which remained electric on polling day eve appears likely to remain so till voting gets over, the final 24 hours remained relatively sedate, with the mainstream parties and contenders going on a blitz across the constituency.

LDF candidate Mani C Kappan began the day by visiting a few funeral ceremonies early in the morning. He also visited Pala diocese’s newly constructed Mar Sleeva Medicity hospital at Cherppungal, besides attending various programmes.

And the LDF candidate concentrated on Meenachil, Elikkulam, Karoor and Pala areas. Mani C Kappan wound up his programme late in the evening and he met voters in person also. Jose Tom Pulikkunnel, the UDF candidate, on Sunday kicked off his campaign after offering prayers at the Bharananganam church. The focus of his campaign on the final day was Meenachil and Mutholi panchayats where he tried to meet in person as many voters as possible.

N Hari’s (NDA) itinerary on Sunday mainly centred on various temples beginning with the Vellapadu temple in the town. He also attended a few functions, met various community leaders and visited at least one booth in each of the local bodies in the constituency.

All the three major contenders—UDF, LDF and the BJP-NDA—remained upbeat on their victory chances in the byelection. Observers believe the outcome here will have a bearing on their poll preparations for the forthcoming bypolls scheduled for October.