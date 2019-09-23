Home States Kerala

Man who attempted self-immolation after assault by CPM men dies

According to the police, Rajesh, who earned a living by collecting mussels before, bought an autorickshaw recently after taking a bank loan.

Published: 23rd September 2019 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A man who was admitted  to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital with severe burns after he attempted self-immolation following an assault by CPM activists succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. Rajesh, 42, of SK Bazaar in Elathur, who attempted suicide on September 15, breathed his last at midnight.

Rajesh had given his statement to the magistrate that he tried to kill himself after he was attacked by local CPM leaders and autorickshaw drivers, who are CITU members, at Elathur auto stand. The probe team arrested two more persons identified as Murali and Gaddafi, both hailing from Elathur, in connection with the case on Sunday. Gaddafi, an autorickshaw driver and CITU Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union president, was nabbed from a KSRTC bus when he was travelling to Wayanad. O K Srilesh and Shyju Kavoth, local CPM leaders, who were arrested by the police on Friday are under judicial custody.

According to the police, Rajesh, who earned a living by collecting mussels before, bought an autorickshaw recently after taking a bank loan. In his statement, Rajesh said the accused persons tried to stop him from driving the autorickshaw. He said they attacked him when he reached the auto stand and did not allow him to park his vehicle there. They also threatened to kill his ailing wife. He also alleged that they assaulted him on the road on multiple occasions.

Following his death, the police have charged the accused under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

 “We are yet to receive the post-mortem report. Further details cannot be revealed now,” said the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp