Home States Kerala

Maradu flats: SC pulls up Kerala government for not complying with orders

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said it will pass a detailed order on Friday on the issue.

Published: 23rd September 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Maradu flat

Residents of Maradu Holy Faith H2O apartments staging a hunger strike (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/KOCHI: The Supreme Court will pass a detailed order in the demolition of apartment complexes in Maradu on Friday even as it pulled up Kerala chief secretary Tom Jose for the rising number of illegal buildings across the state.

Justice Arun Mishra, who headed the SC bench, asked the Chief Secretary how long it would take to demolish the apartment complexes. The Kerala government had filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court on Friday in which Chief Secretary Tom Jose tendered his "unqualified apology" and said the government had no intention to violate the SC order.

Justice Mishra said the court can make out the state government's intention from the way it has filed the affidavit. "You are in patent breach of law. Your attitude is of defiance," he said.

Stating that Kerala was "playing with nature", Justice Mishra mentioned the massive loss of lives lost in the floods during 2018. "Illegal structures are still coming up....", he said. 

ALSO READ | Explainer: What is Maradu flat demolition controversy, who is involved and why

The Supreme Court, in its order on May 8, asked the state government to raze down five apartment complexes, which overlooked the Vembanad Lake, for violating the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) rules by September 8. The apartment complexes are Holy faith H2O (an 18 storey building complex built by Holy faith Builders), Alfa Serene (Twin Towers) - 16 storey - by Alfa Ventures; Jain Coral Cove -16 storey - by Jain Housing and Golden Kayaloram - 16 storey- by K P Varkey. The fifth apartment complex V S Builders Holiday Heritage is yet to be constructed.

"It seems like we have almost reached an end of legal options. As curative petition is still under consideration of the apex court, we are hopeful of a positive result from the full bench of Supreme Court," said Issac K, resident of Holyfaith H2O apartment.

"Justice Arun Mishra was fully conscious of the large-scale CRZ violation across the state. He realised that it is not just a case of five apartments in Maradu alone. He criticised the Chief Secretary for the lack of clarity in the procedure mentioned in the compliance report and elaborated his point of view on the current scenario in Kerla in the post-flood situation. We are optimistic about a realistic decision in the matter," said Mathew Kurian, a resident of Alfa Ventures, who was present at SC during the judgement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats Supreme Court coastal regulation zone
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp