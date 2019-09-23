Home States Kerala

MGNREGS works in Kerala to be monitored by ombudspersons

According to MGNREGS State Mission, the appointment will be for two years, which is extendable to not more than twice by one year each.

Published: 23rd September 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

Image used for representational purpose only

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a gap, the state is set to have an ombudsperson at the district-level for the disposal of grievances related to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). An ombudsperson, a post mandated under the MGNREG Act, is entrusted with the task of considering grievances, to conduct inquiry and to ensure redressal on the same.

According to MGNREGS State Mission, the appointment will be for two years, which is extendable to not more than twice by one year each. “The state once had ombudspersons in every district. But later it fell vacant. Now after a gap, a notification has been issued to fill the vacancies,” said an officer of the MGNREGS State Mission.

According to the officer, due to the absence of ombudspersons, complaints of irregularities/corruption and embezzlement including diversion of funds, under/non-payment of wages, lack of transparency and others were being sent to the Ministry of Rural Development. However, since the responsibility of implementation of MGNREGA is vested with the state governments/UTs, the complaints are sent to the state for further action.

At the same time, LP Chither, additional development commissioner, MGNREGS State Mission said that the ombudsperson will improve the quality of MGNREGA works in the state as it will monitor and take up grievance redressal mechanism in every district.

“The ombudsperson can receive complaints from MGNREGA workers and others on matters related to the execution of MGNREGS either at the office or in the field during a field inspection. It is also authorized to initiate proceedings suo motu on matters related to delayed payment of wages or nonpayment of unemployment allowance,” said Chither.

As per the notification, only those who had at least 10 years of experience in public administration, law, academics, social work or management can apply for the post.

The maximum age limit is 66 years. It will be a committee headed by an officer in the rank of the additional chief secretary who will scrutinize the applications and conduct the selection. Representatives from the Ministry of Rural Development will also become part of the process.

To bring in transparency and accountability in MGNREGA works the state had included various measures like geo-tagging, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), National Electronic Fund Management System (NeFMS), Aadhar Based Payment System (ABPS), Software for Estimate Calculation using Rural rates for Employment (SECURE), geo-tagging of MGNREGA assets and others.

Shortage of hands

According to the officer, due to the absence of ombudspersons, complaints of irregularities/corruption and embezzlement including diversion of funds, under/non-payment of wages, lack of transparency and others were being sent to the Ministry of Rural Development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MGNREGS Kerala Mission Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme Kerala rural employment
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp