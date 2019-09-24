Home States Kerala

Award for litterateurs KB Sreedevi and Gopinatha Pillai

The Amritakeerti Puraskaram, instituted by the Mata Amritanandamayi Math, will be presented to linguist Vattapparambil Gopinatha Pillai and writer K B Sreedevi. 

Published: 24th September 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Amritakeerti Puraskaram, instituted by the Mata Amritanandamayi Math, will be presented to linguist Vattapparambil Gopinatha Pillai and writer KB Sreedevi. The award, instituted in 2001, is being given to those for their exemplary work in conserving and propagating Sanathana values in the fields of theology, philosophy, literature and science. 

The award could not be presented last year because of flood. Hence, KB Sreedevi will receive the award for the year 2018, while Vattapparambil Gopinatha Pillai will be presented with the award for 2019.  The award includes a statuette designed by artist Namboothiri and prize money of Rs 1,23,456. The awardees were selected by the panel headed by Amritanandamayi Math vice-chairman Amritaswaroopananda Puri. The awards will be given at a function to be held at Amritapuri on September 27, the birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi.

Pillai, who is well known as a teacher, translator, editor and writer, is currently a faculty member of the Institute of Management in Government.  He has authored various books which include Kathakali Praveshika, Paryayanikhandu, Malayala Vyakaranavum Rachanayum and had done studies on Aattakathakals Rukmini Swayamvaram, Ravanavijayam, Nalacharitham and Kumaran Asan’s works. 

He was also the editor of Sabdatharavali and Kerala Bhashanighandu. He had been bestowed with honours like Kathakali Pradeshika Award, MK Nair Puraskaram and Attukal Devi Trust Puraskaram. He hails from Ayiroorpara in Thiruvananthapuram.K B Sreedevi, the most loved storyteller from Thrissur, started her career as a writer at the age of 13.

Yugantharangal is her first work. Sreedevi, who practised Carnatic Music and veena recital, is one among the few women who forayed into literature from a Namboothiri family. The customs and the lifestyle of Namboothiri families formed the major theme of her works. She has published many stories and novels through publications like Ezhuthachan Masika, Jayakeralam and Mathrubhumi.

Chanakakallu, Mukhathodu mugham, Thiriyuzhichil,  Dasaratham, Moonnam Thalamura, Agnihotram, Bhodhisatwar and Krishnakadha are her novels. Krishnanuragam, Chiranjivi, Pattamula, Pinneyum Padunna Kili and Commonwealth are her compilation of stories.  She has also written a play titled Kurooramma. She also did the screenplay when her work Niramala was made into a feature film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp