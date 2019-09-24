Award for litterateurs KB Sreedevi and Gopinatha Pillai

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Amritakeerti Puraskaram, instituted by the Mata Amritanandamayi Math, will be presented to linguist Vattapparambil Gopinatha Pillai and writer KB Sreedevi. The award, instituted in 2001, is being given to those for their exemplary work in conserving and propagating Sanathana values in the fields of theology, philosophy, literature and science.

The award could not be presented last year because of flood. Hence, KB Sreedevi will receive the award for the year 2018, while Vattapparambil Gopinatha Pillai will be presented with the award for 2019. The award includes a statuette designed by artist Namboothiri and prize money of Rs 1,23,456. The awardees were selected by the panel headed by Amritanandamayi Math vice-chairman Amritaswaroopananda Puri. The awards will be given at a function to be held at Amritapuri on September 27, the birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi.

Pillai, who is well known as a teacher, translator, editor and writer, is currently a faculty member of the Institute of Management in Government. He has authored various books which include Kathakali Praveshika, Paryayanikhandu, Malayala Vyakaranavum Rachanayum and had done studies on Aattakathakals Rukmini Swayamvaram, Ravanavijayam, Nalacharitham and Kumaran Asan’s works.

He was also the editor of Sabdatharavali and Kerala Bhashanighandu. He had been bestowed with honours like Kathakali Pradeshika Award, MK Nair Puraskaram and Attukal Devi Trust Puraskaram. He hails from Ayiroorpara in Thiruvananthapuram.K B Sreedevi, the most loved storyteller from Thrissur, started her career as a writer at the age of 13.

Yugantharangal is her first work. Sreedevi, who practised Carnatic Music and veena recital, is one among the few women who forayed into literature from a Namboothiri family. The customs and the lifestyle of Namboothiri families formed the major theme of her works. She has published many stories and novels through publications like Ezhuthachan Masika, Jayakeralam and Mathrubhumi.

Chanakakallu, Mukhathodu mugham, Thiriyuzhichil, Dasaratham, Moonnam Thalamura, Agnihotram, Bhodhisatwar and Krishnakadha are her novels. Krishnanuragam, Chiranjivi, Pattamula, Pinneyum Padunna Kili and Commonwealth are her compilation of stories. She has also written a play titled Kurooramma. She also did the screenplay when her work Niramala was made into a feature film.