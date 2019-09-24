Kerala govt aims to rejuvenate agricultural sector: CM

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The state government aims to rejuvenate the agricultural sector by announcing five exclusive agro parks, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Speaking after inaugurating the first Banana and Honer Park of the state at Kannara on Monday, Pinarayi pointed out that the agro parks were established to promote value-added agricultural products.

“Value-added products are inevitable for the development of the agricultural sector. Kerala which was the prime producer of coconut once, has come down in its production. It is to resolve this situation that the department distributed 75 coconut saplings each to 500 panchayats in the state. The coconut saplings will be distributed to all the local self-government bodies in the state next,” he said.

The Coconut park at Kozhikode to be set up is to change this scenario. He said international seminars for the promotion of value-added products from coconut will be conducted. Chief Minister also spoke about forming a company to research on value-added products from rubber. “Efforts are on to promote coffee in a special brand as well,” he added.

Chief Minister assured that special air-conditioned facilities to store vegetables, as well as air-conditioned vehicles to carry it, will be made available. The Banana and Honey park at Kannara aims at processing 150 tonnes of the banana variety Nenthran and a ton of honey to make value-added products. The work will be completed within eight months at an estimated cost of Rs 25.13 crore. Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar presided over the event. He remarked that the agro park was an evident change in the agriculture policy of the state.