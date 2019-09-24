KSRTC mows down four: Eraviperoor still in shock

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The people of Eraviperoor village are still grappling with the reality of the deaths of four youngsters whose car was mowed down by a KSRTC bus at Kallumalil Junction near Kumbanad here on Sunday. Autopsy was performed on Ben Oommen Thomas, Anoop S Panicker, Joby Thomas and Anil George Mathew at the Kottayam Medical College.

The deceased, residents of Eraviperoor village, had been at the vanguard of the relief and rescue operations during the 2018 flood havoc. While Ben was a Congress worker, Anoop owed allegiance to DYFI. Despite this, they were members of the youth club at Eraviperoor. Ben’s marriage was to take place on September 30.

Ben’s funeral will be held at the Malankara Catholic Church and that of Joby and Anil at the Immanuel Mar Thoma Church. Anoop will be cremated on his residential premises at Eraviperoor.