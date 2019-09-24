Home States Kerala

Man questions hospital’s preferential treatment in Facebook live video, jailed

The hospital staff tried to stop him from shooting the video and it led to a scuffle.

Published: 24th September 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A man who questioned the lack of discipline and preferential treatment at a government hospital and went live on Facebook to tell his misery to the outside world has been put in jail for nearly a week. Shyju, from Ulliyeri, had reached the Koyilandy Taluk Hospital with his five-year-old son on September 8 after the latter’s fever aggravated despite receiving treatment for four days at the Balussery hospital.

Shyju took an OP ticket at 3.40pm and waited for his turn to consult the doctor, but found to his dismay that his son was repeatedly overlooked, with the securitymen on duty and hospital employees allowing people to jump the queue. After he was made to wait for four hours to meet the doctor and frustrated at the ordeal, Shyju decided to go live on Facebook, describing his experience.

The hospital staff tried to stop him from shooting the video and it led to a scuffle. The hospital authorities informed the police that Shyju obstructed them from discharging their duties. The police took him into custody on September 13 and he was remanded on September 18.“It was after four days’ treatment at Balussery hospital that Shyju was asked to take his son to the Koyilandy Taluk Hospital. His condition had aggravated and the way the hospital attended to him was pathetic,” said N Rajan, a friend of Shyju.

The district collector has intervened in the case and has asked the Kozhikode Rural SP to see to it that Shyju gets bail. The District Medical Officer is learnt to have informed the collector that the case would be withdrawn soon, having asked the taluk hospital authorities to look into the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Facebook live government hospital
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp