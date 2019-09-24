Man questions hospital’s preferential treatment in Facebook live video, jailed

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A man who questioned the lack of discipline and preferential treatment at a government hospital and went live on Facebook to tell his misery to the outside world has been put in jail for nearly a week. Shyju, from Ulliyeri, had reached the Koyilandy Taluk Hospital with his five-year-old son on September 8 after the latter’s fever aggravated despite receiving treatment for four days at the Balussery hospital.

Shyju took an OP ticket at 3.40pm and waited for his turn to consult the doctor, but found to his dismay that his son was repeatedly overlooked, with the securitymen on duty and hospital employees allowing people to jump the queue. After he was made to wait for four hours to meet the doctor and frustrated at the ordeal, Shyju decided to go live on Facebook, describing his experience.

The hospital staff tried to stop him from shooting the video and it led to a scuffle. The hospital authorities informed the police that Shyju obstructed them from discharging their duties. The police took him into custody on September 13 and he was remanded on September 18.“It was after four days’ treatment at Balussery hospital that Shyju was asked to take his son to the Koyilandy Taluk Hospital. His condition had aggravated and the way the hospital attended to him was pathetic,” said N Rajan, a friend of Shyju.

The district collector has intervened in the case and has asked the Kozhikode Rural SP to see to it that Shyju gets bail. The District Medical Officer is learnt to have informed the collector that the case would be withdrawn soon, having asked the taluk hospital authorities to look into the issue.