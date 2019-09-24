Home States Kerala

No imposition or opposition to any language: Venkaiah Naidu in Kerala

Published: 24th September 2019 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Vice-President M.Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M.Venkaiah Naidu (File photo | EPS)

By IANS

MALAPPURAM: Vice-President M.Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that there should be no imposition or opposition to any language.

Varier was the founder of the Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal.

Naidu said: "I shall tell you there is no need to have any reservation about any language. Every language is good and children should be allowed to learn as many languages as possible".

"There was a controversy on this issue recently," he said, adding: "I would like to repeat that there should be no imposition and no opposition".

A controversy had broken out in Kerala after Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah, earlier this month had said that a common language would become "the mark of India's global identity".

Reacting to Shah's statement, the ruling CPI-M led Left Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) slammed his call for one nation, one language.

