Pallivasal panchayat cancels permit for 14-storey building

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The secretary of Pallivasal panchayat on Monday cancelled the permit issued by the civic body for constructing a 14-storey building at Pallivasal near Munnar here. At the emergency committee meeting on Monday, panchayat secretary Hari Purushothaman cancelled the permit and other related documents issued to K V Jose of Vichu’s Construction for constructing the building in Pallivasal grama panchayat.

It was on July 19, 2010 that Local Self-Government authorities granted permission to construct the building. Despite then Sub-Collector Rajamanickam’s refusal to sanction the construction, the owners secured the panchayat’s nod after allegedly misleading the court. It is following a High Court directive that the panchayat authorities initiated action on Monday.