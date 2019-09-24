Home States Kerala

Protest against Kozhikode police inaction in rape case

The girl’s family has alleged that the police were trying to hush up the case.

Published: 24th September 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

People protesting by lighting candles in front of the office of the City Police Commissioner at Mananchira, Kozhikode | MANU R MAVELIL

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: People from different walks of life gathered in front of the office of the City Police Commissioner at Mananchira here on Monday to hold a candlelight protest against the police inaction in a rape case where the victim is an 18-year-old girl. 

The participants, who gathered under the banner of a Facebook forum, demanded arrest of the accused. Director Ali Akbar, who joined the protest, said the protest would be intensified if the police do not arrest the accused immediately. “We will continue with the protest till justice is delivered,” he said. 

The girl’s family has alleged that the police were trying to hush up the case. According to an FIR registered by Nadakkavu police on August 5 based on a written complaint filed by the girl, she was drugged and raped by Muhammed Jasim K, 19, a resident of Naduvannur, at Sarovaram Biopark here on the afternoon of July 25. The accused who filmed the assault later blackmailed and extorted money from her. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp