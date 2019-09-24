Protest against Kozhikode police inaction in rape case

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: People from different walks of life gathered in front of the office of the City Police Commissioner at Mananchira here on Monday to hold a candlelight protest against the police inaction in a rape case where the victim is an 18-year-old girl.

The participants, who gathered under the banner of a Facebook forum, demanded arrest of the accused. Director Ali Akbar, who joined the protest, said the protest would be intensified if the police do not arrest the accused immediately. “We will continue with the protest till justice is delivered,” he said.

The girl’s family has alleged that the police were trying to hush up the case. According to an FIR registered by Nadakkavu police on August 5 based on a written complaint filed by the girl, she was drugged and raped by Muhammed Jasim K, 19, a resident of Naduvannur, at Sarovaram Biopark here on the afternoon of July 25. The accused who filmed the assault later blackmailed and extorted money from her.