SIT gives clean chit to CPM leadership

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving a clean chit to the top brass of CPM in Kasaragod, against whom allegations were levelled by the parents of two slain Youth Congress leaders, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), on Monday, submitted before the High Court there was no larger conspiracy involving CPM leadership.



According to SIT, no external forces intervened in the investigation. The probe team had found that there were 10 conspirators, including first accused Peethambaran, who led the rest of the accused into committing the crime.

As per investigation, there were no records of former CPM MLA KV Kunhiraman forcefully rescuing second accused Saji C George from police custody. The speech delivered by CPM leader VPP Musthafa at Kalliyot, prior to the incident, too did not contain any threat against the deceased and was only a political speech, according to the probe team. However, parents of the deceased had alleged the speech of indicating district CPM leadership’s enmity towards Kripesh and Sarathlal.

The investigation team had recovered the weapons used by the accused as per the law-mandated procedure. The allegation of the team’s non-compliance in procedure is not true, stated the SIT. The investigating agency does not have any politics or leniency towards the party, stated the affidavit.

Since the SIT conducted the investigation effectively and the accused have been arrested, there is no necessity to handover the investigation to CBI or any other agency, said the statement filed by SIT in response to a petition seeking CBI probe in the case.