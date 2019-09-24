Home States Kerala

SIT gives clean chit to CPM leadership

As per investigation, there were no records of former CPM MLA KV Kunhiraman forcefully rescuing second accused Saji C George from police custody.

Published: 24th September 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving a clean chit to the top brass of CPM in Kasaragod, against whom allegations were levelled by the parents of two slain Youth Congress leaders, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), on Monday, submitted before the High Court there was no larger conspiracy involving CPM leadership.

According to SIT, no external forces intervened in the investigation. The probe team had found that there were 10 conspirators, including first accused Peethambaran, who led the rest of the accused into committing the crime.

As per investigation, there were no records of former CPM MLA KV Kunhiraman forcefully rescuing second accused Saji C George from police custody. The speech delivered by CPM leader VPP Musthafa at Kalliyot, prior to the incident, too did not contain any threat against the deceased and was only a political speech, according to the probe team. However, parents of the deceased had alleged the speech of indicating district CPM leadership’s enmity towards Kripesh and Sarathlal.

The investigation team had recovered the weapons used by the accused as per the law-mandated procedure. The allegation of the team’s non-compliance in procedure is not true, stated the SIT. The investigating agency does not have any politics or leniency towards the party, stated the affidavit.

Since the SIT conducted the investigation effectively and the accused have been arrested, there is no necessity to handover the investigation to CBI or any other agency, said the statement filed by SIT in response to a petition seeking CBI probe in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SIT CPM Kasaragod
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp