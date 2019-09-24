TDB bid to get patents for Kottarakkara unniyappam, Ambalapuzha palpayasam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travancore Dewaswom Board is trying to get patents for its temple offerings including Ambalapuzha palpayasam, Kottarakara unniyappam, and ‘aravana’ and unniyappam of Sabarimala temple. In a press release issued here, TDB president A Padmakumar said that some people had tried to make Ambalapuzha palpayasam fraudulently and sold it from a bakery and the board had taken action against the bakery owner.

He said other than certain bakeries, catering houses and marriage caterers are also selling payasam under the guise of Ambalapuzha palpayasam for making money and the board is planning to take legal action against them.

Padmakumar said top TDB officials are given the responsibility to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter and present a report and the board has bestowed the responsibility on Dewaswom Commissioner M Harshan to take further action with the support of the law department. He also said for the first time in the history of the board, it is taking steps to get patents for its temple offerings.