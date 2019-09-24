Home States Kerala

Theft on Vikrant: NIA may take over probe

State police chief says agency in talks with state police, technical issues need sorting out

Published: 24th September 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Aircraft carrier Vikrant being constructed by Cochin Shipyard

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over the probe into the theft on aircraft carrier Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard from the state police following calls from various corners to look into various angles, including espionage. State Police Chief Loknath Behera told TNIE the NIA has been in discussion with the Kerala Police about the case and a decision will soon be taken to hand over the case to the national agency. “A few technical issues with regard to handing over the case to the NIA need to be sorted out. We’ll take a call soon,” said Behera.

The stolen hard drives contain data on Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), which is used in ships and submarines for real-time monitoring and control of the vessel’s hull, mechanical, electrical and damage-control machinery and systems. As they were developed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), in association with Italy’s GE-Avio, the state police probe team has sought the support of the Bengaluru-based BHEL, which has already taken up an assessment study to rectify the damage.

“We’re expecting the technical team from Italy to join the assessment,” said an officer. “Once the NIA takes over the probe, the case will be re-registered and relevant IPC sections added.”Currently, a simple theft case has been registered under Sections 457 (trespassing to commit offence), 461 (dishonestly breaking open receptacle containing property) and IPC 380 (theft) against unidentified persons in connection with the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikrant NIA
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp