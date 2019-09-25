Home States Kerala

Kerala HC: Supreme Court order a wake-up call for violators of CRZ norms

Court dismisses pleas filed by two Maradu flat owners challenging eviction notice

Published: 25th September 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

The petition said that the buyers of the Maradu flats were not aware of legal intricacies. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday observed that the Supreme Court (SC) order to demolish Maradu flats was a wake-up call for the violators of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.“Builders construct buildings on Coastal Regulation Zones as they please and then approach the authorities and get them regularised,” Justice Devan Ramachandran observed while dismissing the petitions filed by two flat owners challenging the eviction notice issued by Maradu municipality.

The court held that the petitions could not be entertained as the apex court had made it clear no petitions relating to Maradu flats shall be entertained by any other court. It said the petitioners could approach the SC challenging the eviction notices as the latter were issued based on the top court’s directive. The Maradu municipality submitted it was bound to implement the SC directive, which was why it had issued the eviction notices.

“However, when the officials reached the apartment premises, some flat owners prevented them from entering the complex for handing over the notices following which, the officials pasted the notices on the apartment’s wall,” the municipality submitted.

The petitioners had said the municipality did not follow basic principles of natural justice which say that the petitioner and other similarly-placed residents should have been served with a show-cause notice as contemplated under the Kerala Municipality Building Rules, 1999, before being served eviction orders and should have been given a reasonable opportunity of being heard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CRZ norms Maradu flats Supreme Court Kerala High Court
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp