Kerala, TN CMs to hold talks on inter-state water disputes on Wednesday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major effort to address water-sharing disputes between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the Chief Ministers of the two states will hold discussions in the state capital on Wednesday. Inter-state river water-sharing agreements with Tamil Nadu, including the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project, will come up during talks between Pinarayi Vijayan and his Tamil Nadu counterpart Edappadi K Palaniswami. Other major issues, including Mullaperiyar, may also figure in the discussion to be held at Mascot Hotel at 3 pm.

The meet will look into the long-pending renewal of the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project agreement, which should have been renewed in 1988. Though many talks were held about renewing the same, so far there was little development. As per the agreement, Kerala should get 19.55 TMC water from Sholayar while the TN share is 28 TMC. Similarly, Kerala is entitled to 7.25 TMC from Aliyar. However, there are complaints that TN does not release adequate quantity of water. It’s in the wake of these issues that the talks are being held.

“All issues related to inter-state river water-sharing would come up for talks. The Pandiyar - Punnappuzha Project and the Pampa - Achankovil river linking scheme may also come up during the talks,” said Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty.

It will be the first such meeting at the chief ministerial level after a long interval of 15 years. In 2004, the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and TN CM J Jayalalithaa held discussions over the inter-state river water agreements in Chennai.

In addition to Pinarayi, Krishnankutty, Power Minister M M Mani, Forest Minister K Raju, Chief Secretary Tom Jose, Additional Chief Secretaries Biswas Mehtha, Sathyajit Rajan and other officials concerned will represent the state in the talks.