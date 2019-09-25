Home States Kerala

LDF to make UDF-BJP vote trade a campaign topic

Getting into the election mode, the Left front will organise election committees in the five constituencies on September 29 and 30.

Published: 25th September 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of allegations over trading of votes between UDF and BJP, the Left front said it will take up the issue as a campaign topic in the upcoming bypolls in five assembly constituencies.

Getting into the election mode, the Left front will organise election committees in the five constituencies on September 29 and 30.“The allegations of vote trade between BJP and UDF are coming up at an election where Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has directly led the campaign. The corruption and unethical approach of the UDF coupled with the anti-people policies of the central government have made life difficult for the people,” said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan, briefing the media about the decisions of the LDF state committee meet on Tuesday.

The LDF meet gave its nod for the CPM to contest in the five seats. The LDF has decided to organise panchayat- and booth-level committees after October 5. As part of a national-level protest against the anti-people policies of the BJP government, the Left front has decided to organise evening dharnas on October 10 across 140 assembly constituencies.  

Vijayaraghavan said the Left front would retain the Aroor seat in addition to wresting some of UDF’s sitting seats. “The UDF leaders are known for vote trade. They have been indulging in it during all elections,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LDF Kerala bypolls
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp