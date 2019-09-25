LDF to make UDF-BJP vote trade a campaign topic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of allegations over trading of votes between UDF and BJP, the Left front said it will take up the issue as a campaign topic in the upcoming bypolls in five assembly constituencies.

Getting into the election mode, the Left front will organise election committees in the five constituencies on September 29 and 30.“The allegations of vote trade between BJP and UDF are coming up at an election where Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has directly led the campaign. The corruption and unethical approach of the UDF coupled with the anti-people policies of the central government have made life difficult for the people,” said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan, briefing the media about the decisions of the LDF state committee meet on Tuesday.

The LDF meet gave its nod for the CPM to contest in the five seats. The LDF has decided to organise panchayat- and booth-level committees after October 5. As part of a national-level protest against the anti-people policies of the BJP government, the Left front has decided to organise evening dharnas on October 10 across 140 assembly constituencies.

Vijayaraghavan said the Left front would retain the Aroor seat in addition to wresting some of UDF’s sitting seats. “The UDF leaders are known for vote trade. They have been indulging in it during all elections,” he said.