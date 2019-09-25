Home States Kerala

Maradu flats: ‘Bigger violators being treated with kid gloves’

With three days left before the final verdict, the residents have softened their approach towards eviction and requested the government to follow the standing rules before the process. 

Published: 25th September 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Maradu Bhavana Samrakshana Samithi chairman Shamsudheen Karunagappally speaking to mediapersons at the Ernakulam Press Club on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ahead of the Supreme Court’s final judgment in the Maradu flat demolition case on Friday, residents of the ill-fated complexes on Tuesday alleged that other similar or even bigger Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violations by leading corporate names were being treated with kid gloves. They also demanded that the government publish a white paper on all violations of environmental norms across the state.

“There are almost 1,000 buildings built illegally and in direct violation of CRZ norms within the Maradu municipality limits alone. Recently, when the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) searched for files regarding the violations for a query raised in the Lok Sabha, a file on 65 major violations across the state was found missing. This shows that the law and order system in Kerala is only applicable for lesser mortals,” Shamsudheen Karunagappally, president, Holy Faith H2O Residents’ Association, told reporters.

“The big fishes always escape legal actions. The government must publish a white paper on all constructions that violated zonal classification rules across the state,” he said.The apartment owners also slammed the builders of the four apartment complexes facing demolition as well as the municipality officials who supported the illegal land transactions.“The government should book the builders who cheated the residents as well as the officials who siphoned off the money by allowing the constructions,” said George Kovoor, president, Jain Coral Cove Residents’ Association.

Change in stand
With three days left before the final verdict, the residents have softened their approach towards eviction and requested the government to follow the standing rules before the process.  “If they decide to go ahead with the demolition, we request them to follow the procedural steps laid down by the apex court. We are also expecting there won’t be any forcible eviction and the government will issue prior notice and follow other formalities before evicting us,” said George Kovoor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp