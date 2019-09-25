Home States Kerala

Palarivattom flyover graft: Accused rigged tender documents to help RDS

Tender, bid opening registers show amount quoted by RDS Project was entered only in figures while the rates of other bidders were entered in words and figures

Published: 25th September 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

The Palarivattom flyover in Kochi | FILE PIC

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Apart from illegally sanctioning the mobilisation fund to RDS Project Ltd, the tender procedures of Palarivattom flyover project were also rigged to help the company win the bid.More frauds committed by the accused to help RDS Project have come to light with Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) expanding the probe to the roles played by officials of Public Works Department (PWD), KITCO, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd (RBDCK) and Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB).As per RBDCK officials, the Tender Opening Register (TOR) and Bid Opening Register (BOR) were manipulated in favour of RDS Project.

The details of the TOR accessed by TNIE from RBDCK show that all price bids presented by the bidders were entered in the BOR. But the amount quoted by RDS Project was entered in the register only in figures while the rate of other bidders were entered both in words and figures.

“This was done to make necessary corrections in figures,” said an RBDCK source. RDS Project first quoted Rs 47,68,38,214 on which they again offered a rebate of 13.43 per cent and finally quoted Rs 41,28,03,312. “This amount was again corrected to Rs 41,27,98,841.859 and entered in the register,” the source said.

While the tender document has recorded a scoring and a correction, it was not in the BOR. Even rules under Section 2000 and 2001 Bids (Tenders) and Arrangements of Contract Subdivision 3 were grossly violated to help RDS Project.

“In Palarivattom flyover project, an item-wise tender was invited. As per the PWD manual rules, the contractor should not enter a percentage quotation in an item-wise tender. The rules specifically stipulate that a percentage rate quote should be rejected,” an officer said.

While a GO, (Rt)-1422/2013/PWD, issued for administrative sanction of the flyover states that “while executing the work, the MD of RBDCK will follow all government guidelines and PWD Manual and rules in this regard”, the accused violated the rules.

High Court seeks case diary

Kochi: The High Court on Tuesday directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to produce the case diary pertaining to the Palarivattom flyover corruption case. Justice B Sudheendra Kumar issued the order while considering the bail petition of RDS Project Ltd MD Sumeet Goyal, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) former assistant general manager MT Thankachan, KITCO joint general manager Benny Paul and former PWD secretary TO Sooraj. The court also directed VACB to hand over documents, if any, against the accused persons. The counsel for Goyal informed the court that the company had incurred a loss of Rs 600 crore following the alleged graft charges related to the construction of the flyover. The court observed that it was a fact that the flyover needed to be demolished.

Offer to conduct ‘load test’ on Palarivattom flyover

Kochi: The Builders Association of India (BAI) has offered to conduct a ‘load test’ on Palarivattom flyover and requested the state government to let them make the stretch motorable. “We are ready to conduct our own ‘load test’ via an agency suggested by the government within a week. Similar to our life expectancy, there is no parameter to assess the life span of a flyover,”

Prince Joseph, BAI state chairman, told reporters on Tuesday. Members of the association said instead of rectifying errors in deck joints, the government was committing utter stupidity by going ahead with the demolition plan.

HC restrains govt from appointing P H Kurian in Real Estate Authority

Kochi: The High Court has directed the state government to not appoint former revenue secretary P H Kurian as either the chairman or a member of Kerala State Real Estate Authority. The court issued the order on a petition filed by Advocate H Josh, Thirumala, Thiruvananthapuram, seeking a directive to the government not to proceed with the steps for selecting the chairman and members of the authority.

The court said the order would be in force for two months. Thomas Abraham, counsel for the petitioner, argued that there were illegalities in the proceedings. Kurian is a member of the selection committee and has applied for the posts of chairman and a member of the authority. The government is taking hasty steps to make the appointment violating the binding statutory provisions, the counsel said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palarivattom flyover Vigilance corruption
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp