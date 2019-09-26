Hanish shunted out as Kochi Metro MD after being named in Palarivattom flyover case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kochi Metro Managing Director A P M Mohammed Hanish, who was questioned by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with the Palarivattom flyover case, has been removed from the post.

Hanish came under the Vigilance scanner as he was the MD of Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala when the flyover was being constructed. Hanish will hold the post of Secretary, Labour and Skills Department. He will also hold the posts of Secretary, Taxes (Excise) and MD of Cheraman Financial Services Ltd.

Alkesh Kumar Sharma who returned from Central deputation will be the new MD of Kochi Metro. He will also function as Smart City CEO and Principal Secretary Industries (Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor).

Other appointments

Legal Metrology Controller Dr P Suresh Babu has been appointed Joint Secretary Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Official Language). Navjot Singh Khosa who returned from leave will be appointed MD of Kerala Medical Services Corporation.

Joshi Mrinmayi Shashank who returned from leave will be appointed Executive Director of Jalanidhi. He will also function as Director, Ground Water Department and Deputy Secretary Rebuild Kerala Initiative and National Hydrology and Drip projects.

KT Varghese Panicker will be the new Legal Metrology Controller. Thiruvananthapuram Sub Collector K Imbashekhar has been appointed Joint Commissioner, Kerala GST Department.

Devikulam Sub-Collector V R Renuraj and Ottappalam Sub Collector Geromic George have been appointed Deputy Secretaries in General Administration Department.

Alappuzha Sub-Collector V R K Teja Mylavarapu will be the new Additional Director of Tourism Department. He will also hold additional charge of KTDC Managing Director. Kozhikode Sub-Collector V Vigneshwari will be appointed Director of Collegiate Education.