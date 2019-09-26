Home States Kerala

IAS officer Renu Raj summarily transferred from RDO post

The state government on Wednesday abruptly transferred a Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) who reportedly acted against the land mafia in the hill station of Munnar.

Published: 26th September 2019

Renu Raj

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The state government on Wednesday abruptly transferred a Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) who reportedly acted against the land mafia in the hill station of Munnar. This is for the fourth time that the Pinarayi Vijayan Government is courting controversy for transferring an RDO from Devikulam in Idukki. Earlier, the government had faced public ire for its alleged targeting of RDO Sabin Sameed, who was on a mission to evict encroachers.

The government had also faced flak for transferring another IAS officer Sreeram Venkitaraman, who successfully evicted encroachments in Munnar and took a crucial decision in removing a cross erected on encroached land at Pappathichola near Suryanelli.

It was Devikulam Sub-Collector Renu Raj, who also holds the charge of RDO, who was transferred.
Renu, who has been transferred as secretary in the Public Administration Department, had identified illegal encroachment in various parts of Devikulam taluk and began the process of eviction. She had also cancelled the title deed of the land allegedly encroached by Idukki MP Joyce George at Kottakamboor.
As Renu had taken stringent action against encroachers, she had to face criticism from various political leaders,

It is learnt that the cancelling of the permit to construct a multi-storeyed building in Pallivasal is said to be the reason for the abrupt transfer. Several local politicians had come up against Renu Raj protesting against the action.

