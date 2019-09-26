Kerala bypolls: Left announces new faces

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: VK Prasanth, KU Janeesh Kumar, Manu C Pulickal, Manu Roy and Sanar Ray are the left candidates at Vattiyoorkavu, Konni, Aroor, Ernakulam and Manjeswaram assembly constituencies, respectively in the coming by-elections.

All five candidates are fresh faces and are contesting to the assembly for the first time. Manu Roy will be contesting as left independent while others will be party candidates

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan announced the names of party candidates here on Thursday. With this, the Left front became the first of the three fronts to declare its candidates for the October 21 bypolls.

VK Prasanth is currently Thiruvananthapuram city Mayor. A popular young politician, the Left hopes to cash in on the image of the Mayor.

Of the five constituencies where bypolls are held, Aroor is LDF's sitting seat while the remaining four are with the Congress-led UDF