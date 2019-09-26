Home States Kerala

Kerala bypolls: Left announces new faces

The Left front became the first of the three fronts to declare its candidates for the October 21 bypolls.

Published: 26th September 2019 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Kerala CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: VK Prasanth, KU Janeesh Kumar, Manu C Pulickal, Manu Roy and Sanar Ray are the left candidates at Vattiyoorkavu, Konni, Aroor, Ernakulam and Manjeswaram assembly constituencies, respectively in the coming by-elections. 

All five candidates are fresh faces and are contesting to the assembly for the first time.  Manu Roy will be contesting as left independent while others will be party candidates 

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan announced the names of party candidates here on Thursday. With this, the Left front became the first of the three fronts to declare its candidates for the October 21 bypolls.

VK Prasanth is currently Thiruvananthapuram city Mayor. A popular young politician, the Left hopes to cash in on the image of the Mayor. 

Of the five constituencies where bypolls are held, Aroor is LDF's sitting seat while the remaining four are with the Congress-led UDF

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LDF Kerala bypolls Left front
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp