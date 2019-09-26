Home States Kerala

Maradu flats: Power, water to be snapped on Thursday

Move comes after notices were served on occupants of the apartments whose razing has been ordered by the SC

Published: 26th September 2019 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

The disconnection notice pasted by KSEB offcials on the compound wall of Holy Faith H2O apartment, one of the five flats to be demolished as per apex court orders for violating the CRZ norms| Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Adding to the worries of residents of four apartment complexes facing demolition threat in Maradu, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials have served power supply disconnection notice on them as per the directions from the Maradu municipality on Wednesday. The notice mentions that the supply to all flats will be disconnected on Thursday. Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has also decided to execute the order on Thursday.

“We have pasted the notices as per the direction given by the Maradu municipality secretary. We have mentioned September 26 as the day of disconnection,” said KSEB assistant engineer, Maradu section.
The KWA has also said it will disconnect water supply to all four apartment complexes on Thursday.

“We will disconnect the water connections and inform the residents later. Currently, we are providing water to the apartments for only kitchen use. The residents are depending on water tankers for the rest of the needs,” said assistant executive engineer, KWA, Tripunithura section.

Hunger strike

On the other hand, the flat owners have come down heavily on these steps.“The government is indirectly imposing eviction on us. As our gas connections are on the basis of a lease agreement, the firms have informed us that they will take back their cylinders by Thursday. We have no other option but to go on a hunger strike in this situation,” said Beoyj Chennat, resident of Holy Faith H2O. A few residents however made it clear that they will indeed manage the situation using the existing resources.

“Our apartments have two generators which will ensure the functioning of emergency services for a few days. As we are relying on the water tankers for daily requirements, we won’t find any difficulty on that count,” said Koshy Thomas, another resident of Holy Faith H2O.  

“Though we are yet to receive any notice from the agencies concerned, our apartment is reasonably well-equipped with rainwater harvesting and has a water tank of one lakh litres. So, we will not be facing scarcity,” said CM Varghese, Golden Kayaloram Residents’ Association president.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats KSEB
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp