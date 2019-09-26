Palarivattom flyover graft: Vigilance grills TO Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Public Works Department(PWD) Secretary TO Sooraj, who is presently in judicial remand at the Muvattupuzha Sub-Jail in the Palarivattom flyover graft case, was on Wednesday quizzed by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in prison. His interrogation followed the permission granted by the Vigilance court.

It is the two-member team looking into the flyover graft that reached the Sub-Jail by around 10 am. The sleuths went back three hours later after questioning Sooraj.

“We needed more clarification Sooraj regarding his claims that the government decided to sanction mobilisation fund to the tune of `8.25 crore to construction firm RDS Projects. His statement in this regard has been recorded. We also showed Sooraj the documents, relating to the awarding of the tender to RDS, seized from his office,” an officer said.

On Tuesday, the Muvattupuzha Vigilance granted permission to VACB for quizzing Sooraj in jail. The contract for the `42-crore project was awarded in 2014 and the flyover was opened in 2016. Within three years, it had to be closed down after the structure developed cracks.