Wet weather persists in Kerala, heavy rain expected for next few days

KOCHI: With the state receiving moderate to heavy rain over the past couple of days and the weathermen predicting the conditions to prevail over the next few days, there are indications that the retreat of the Southwest Monsoon may be delayed this time. The monsoon which makes landfall on Kerala coast by June 1 normally retreats by the end of September.

According to IMD, Hikaa, the cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea, has weakened into a low-pressure area and moved towards south Oman reducing its impact over India. However, a depression has developed over central India, which is expected to bring more rainfall. The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rain across the state over the next couple of days.

Alappuzha received 61.6mm rainfall till 8.30am on Wednesday, while Kochi received 57.8 mm rainfall.

The Southwest Monsoon, which began on a poor note, has been normal this year, thanks to the heavy rain in August. According to the IMD, the state received 13 per cent excess rainfall this season. Only Idukki with 10 per cent deficit and Wayanad with 5 per cent deficit have recorded below-normal rainfall.

The monsoon has been particularly active over north Kerala with Palakkad receiving 41 per cent excess rainfall. While Kozhikode recorded 36 per cent excess rainfall, Malappuram and Kannur received 20 per cent more rain than normal.

TECTONIC SHIFT

