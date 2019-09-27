Bangladesh minister visits CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bangladesh Minister for Primary Education Mohammed Zakir Hossain called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Friday to know more about the strides made by the state in the field of school education.

Hossain was keen to know about the free noon meal scheme for students and also the steps being taken to upgrade the standard of education.

Bangladesh Education Department additional secretary M Shahibul Ameen and Kerala CM’s principal secretary V S Senthil were among those who attended the discussion, a release from the CMO said.