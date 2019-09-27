Home States Kerala

Fear, not pluck made 'woman on red scooter' remain rooted on spot before KSRTC bus

The only things Surya remembers is the fleeting expressions on the face of the KSRTC driver that changed from surprise, horror and then to amusement.

Published: 27th September 2019 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 11:39 PM

The woman in red scooter.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The social media has been celebrating the pluck and bravery of the 'woman on a red scooter' for standing up to the KSRTC bus driver who violated the lane rule. However, things are not exactly as propagated by social media. The woman, who was the main character in the video shot by a passerby, said the situation was unlike the one shown.

"The video showed just the fringe end of the incident. Also, I was not challenging the KSRTC bus driver. Actually, I froze. My situation was just like that of a deer caught in the headlights!" said Surya Maneesh. According to her, it was the presence of mind of the KSRTC bus driver that saved her. "I have been commuting through this road for the past seven years and this is the first time that I had to face a situation like this," said Surya.

According to her, the road is a narrow one and the place where the incident took place is located near the entrance of the KSRTC bus depot. "A school bus was parked on the road and I couldn't find sufficient space to manoeuvre around it. So, stopped behind the bus. However, since children were alighting from the bus and a lot of vehicles were parked along the side of the road, I found myself in the middle of the thoroughfare," said Surya.

"After sometime the school bus turned on the right indicator and left. So, I started moving forward. It was at this juncture that the KSRTC bus made its entry. The bus swerved into my lane after overtaking a private bus. The speed at which the bus came hurtling down, made me freeze right on the spot," she said. 

"The driver's presence of mind saved me. He nonchalantly swerved to the right and went on his way. Once the fear subsided, I could hear the passengers of the bus cheering the driver," said Surya. Her version of narration nearly matches that of the driver who said, "The incident happened just before I entered Perumbavoor KSRTC bus depot."

According to the driver, who didn't want to be named, children were getting down from a school bus. "So I took the empty right lane. That's when this little woman stopped her scooter at a distance and kept looking at me. I, also, saw her friends shooting the scene. She was not as close to the bus shown in the video. I think her friends may have done it for fame." "But nothing happened. When I saw she was not moving. I turned to the left lane and entered the depot. This happened on Wednesday," said the KSRTC driver.

Meanwhile, Surya said, the narrow road and the pay and park facility functioning near the KSRTC bus stand along with the autorickshaw stand is adding to the traffic woes at the place. "Such situations can be avoided only if the road is widened and authorities see to it that everyone follows traffic rules.

